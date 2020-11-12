unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Petition To Have Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2 Almost Reaches One Million Signatures

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Nov 2020 09:29
Warner Bros./PA Images

Almost a million people have signed a petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.

The petition comes after Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp was asked to resign from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3 after losing a libel battle with British newspaper The Sun, who called the actor a ‘wife beater’.

Advert

Despite being asked to resign and only shooting one scene, Depp is still receiving his full salary for the film.

Following Depp’s departure from the franchise, people are now calling for Heard to be axed from the upcoming Aquaman 2 movie which she is starring in alongside Jason Momoa.

Johnny Depp in Crimes of GrindelwaldJohnny Depp in Crimes of GrindelwaldWarner Bros. Pictures

Heard plays Mera in the extremely successful franchise which saw its first movie gross more than $1 billion.

Advert

The petition created on Change.org currently has 976,049 signatures at the time of writing. Many people believe Depp has been done a disservice being asked to be removed from Fantastic Beasts 3 and that it would only be fair that Heard is removed from Aquaman 2 as well.

The description for the petition titled ‘Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2‘ makes various allegations about the 34-year-old actor who married Depp in 2015. A year later Heard filed for divorce which was finalised in 2017.

Part of the petition reads, ‘Since Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp, she has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood’.

PA Images
Advert

It continues:

Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry.

Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.

Depp and Heard’s divorce has been extremely turbulent, with the pair making several allegations about one another. In addition to suing The Sun, Depp attempted to sue his ex-wife for $50 million for defamation over an article the Zombieland actor wrote for The Washington Post. 

While the petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 gains momentum, another petition calling for Depp to be reinstated as his Fantastic Beasts character Grindelwald has been made.

Advert
Johnny DeppJohnny DeppPA Images

Created four days ago, the petition currently has over 170,000 signatures.

The bio for the petition reads, ‘Johnny Depp was asked by Warner Bros to resign and leave his role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie. This happened because of the verdict of his case with “The Sun” tabloid that was completely unfair. We want him back! Warner Bros should listen to the public or we will boycott the movie!!!’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Microsoft Ask People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs
Gaming

Microsoft Ask People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
Life

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Johnny Depp

Credits

Change.org

  1. Change.org

    Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

 