Petition To Stop Interviewing Will And Jada Smith Circulates Online

by : Shola Lee on : 30 Nov 2021 11:03
Petition To Stop Interviewing Will And Jada Smith Circulates Online@redtabletalk/Facebook

A petition has been launched online in an attempt to get Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to stop talking about their relationship.

It’s safe to say we know a lot about the famous couple, but does that warrant a petition to stop them from discussing their relationship? One Change.org user thinks so.

There have been several revelations about the pair as of late. For instance, the couple earlier revealed that they split after Jada’s 40th birthday when they ‘realised that it was a fantasy illusion that [they] could make each other happy’.

Will continued to explain in an interview with Oprah that after some time apart, they ‘were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy, versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup’. Sounds reasonable.

Will Smith (Alamy)Alamy

However, during this time apart there were more than a few developments in their relationship, with Will saying at one point ‘I was done with your ass’, to Jada.

Jada proceeded to have a relationship with singer August Alsina and Will admitted to also engaging in sexual relationships outside of their marriage.

However, that’s not where the updates stopped as several Red Table Talk episodes have centred on their relationship, discussing everything from their sex life and Jada’s close friendship with Tupac.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. (Alamy)Alamy

This, it seems, was enough for one fan to launch a petition. The user, Dexter Morales, launched the petition along with the caption ‘Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith!’.

Some users commented on the petition, which has over 1,000 signatures at the time of writing: ‘everything I learn about this couple is against my will. Free us’, while another added ‘not everything has to be public knowledge’.

‘I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives. It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it STOP!!!’ said another.

With many making their stance clear, only time will tell if the petition has any real effect on the celeb couple and their oversharing.

