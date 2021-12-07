Petition To Stop Interviewing Will And Jada Smith Is Nearing Its Goal

Alamy/Red Table Talk/Facebook

A petition which calls for reporters to stop interviewing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith is close to reaching its goal less than two weeks after it was launched.

Created by user Dexter Morales, the Change.org petition is titled ‘Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith !’ and includes a picture of the celebrity couple looking distressed, showing Will with bloodshot eyes and Jada seemingly holding back tears.

Advert 10

Morales didn’t explain exactly what spurred them to start the petition, but they appeared to imply it had to do with protecting Will as they added the words ‘Poor Will smith…’ to the page.

Change.org

Before long, the petition went viral as thousands of people added their names and shared their own reasons for signing, with many indicating they wanted the interviews to stop because they didn’t want to hear about what was going on in the lives of the two actors.

One person wrote: ‘I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives. It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it STOP!!!’

Advert 10

Another commented: ‘please. stop. i’m begging you. i know more about these people’s relationship than i do my own parents”.

Alamy

The creation of the petition came after Will released a memoir in which he shares insightful details about his marriage to Jada and his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino. Jada has also shared her own thoughts about her marriage on her Facebook show Red Table Talk.

After being launched on November 26, the petition has since racked up more than 21,000 signatures and is getting ever closer to reaching its goal of 25,000.

Advert 10

Of course, it’s unlikely that the entirety of the world’s reporters will abide by the petition should it reach its goal, but at least those signing know they’re not alone in wanting the interviews to end.