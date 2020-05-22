PewDiePie Leaked Two Of His Email Addresses During A Livestream By Mistake PewDiePie/YouTube

YouTuber PewDiePie has responded after accidentally leaking not one, but two of his email addresses during a live-stream.

As we’re all being encouraged to stay at home and use the internet to interact with others, the number of live-streamed videos, concerts and classes has increased dramatically.

It’s only natural that there would be a few blunders and accidentally-exposed secrets as people try to get used to sharing their screen, or virtually having people in their homes. However, with 104 million YouTube subscribers to speak of, PewDiePie isn’t exactly a novice.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has been drawing in huge audiences with his recent livestreams, one of which saw him messing around with his Activision account with fellow YouTuber CinnamonToastKen.

During the stream, PewDiePie clicked on to a screen that displayed his email for every single one of his thousands and thousands of viewers to see.

Realising his mistake, he said:

Oh, no. It f*cking just shared my email. I’m done. I’m f*cking done. Why would it show that? I don’t need to know it.

Check out the moment he shared his email here:

The YouTuber’s frustration was evident as he momentarily left the stream, only to return to find someone had already registered his email with Pornhub.

PewDiePie attempted to save face by claiming he’d been meaning to switch emails anyway, though he admitted he’d have to update all of his colleagues and business partners.

Still, he didn’t appear to learn his lesson as a short while later PewDiePie accidentally revealed the new alternative email he was using on stream, rendering that one useless as well.

The streamer was less angry about that mistake as he insisted the second email was a throwaway one, though that doesn’t make the huge blunder any less baffling.

PewDiePie’s actions were quickly turned into memes by amused fans, which the YouTuber has responded to in his latest ‘Meme Review’ video, titled ‘Leaking My Email Address’.

Though he would have had a lot of admin to sort out afterwards, PewDiePie was able to laugh at his mistake, commenting:

Yeah, first it was the game’s fault, and then it was just my fault. Because I’m smart like that. Check out my live-stream guys, to see what else I’m going to mess up. It’s inevitable at this point. Yeah, maybe this live-streaming thing wasn’t such a good idea. I am such an idiot. I can’t help it. I’m just born and raised dumb. Very dumb.

I don’t even want to think about the number of unread emails the addresses will have accumulated since they were leaked; let’s just hope PewDiePie managed to grab what he needed and get out of there before it got too overwhelming.