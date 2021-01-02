PewDiePie Named 2020's Most Handsome Face In The World PA Images

YouTuber PewDiePie has been named 2020’s ‘Most Handsome Face in the World’, beating the likes of Idris Elba, Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth to the top spot.

TC Candler, responsible for the ‘Annual Independent Critics Lists of the 100 Most Beautiful and 100 Most Handsome Faces’, released the latest rankings on December 27 following a year when even the best-looking faces spent most of the time covered by protective masks.

After counting down through the top 100, TC Candler named Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, as the year’s winner.

PewDiePie reacted to the achievement on YouTube, naturally:

The 31-year-old was up against a number of good contenders in the rankings, many of who had made the list on multiple occasions in the past.

The top 10 consisted of Paing Takhon, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Xiao Zhan, Jason Derulo, Henry Cavill, Jungkook, Chris Hemsworth and V – aka Kim Tae-hyung – respectively, but in his sixth year on the list Kjellberg beat them all.

The YouTuber addressed his win during a compilation of reactions shared to his page on December 29, in which he expressed his delight that the ‘biggest authority of handsome faces’ put him in the top spot.

PewDiePie named most handsome face of 2020 TC Candler/YouTube

PewDiePie could be heard shouting with glee as he looked at his winning photo, exclaiming: ‘Yes! We finally did it! Number one baby.’

The YouTuber went on to mock some of the other handsome faces on the list, targeting actor Chris Pine as he said: ‘Chris Pine? More like Chris no spine’, though he admitted that he had expected to be ‘ripped apart’ for the ranking.

Though some social media users have argued that other faces were more deserving, Candler’s decision is final, so they’ll have to just hold out hope for next year.