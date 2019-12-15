PewDiePie To Take Break From YouTube Next Year

PA Images/PewDiePie

Swedish vlogger PewDiePie has revealed he’s going to take a break from YouTube next year after spending a decade making videos for his channel.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, started his PewDiePie channel in 2010 with posts about video games.

He worked to increase his followership and as his channel grew he started to share a wider range of content in daily videos. His hard work and dedication made him the biggest star on YouTube and his channel now boasts an incredible 102 million subscribers.

The YouTuber announced his big news in a video yesterday, December 14, when he explained he wanted to give his followers a ‘heads-up’ about his absence.

He said:

I think now is as great time as any to announce… I have special announcement to make… I am taking break from YouTube. Next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I’m tired, I’m tired, I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell.

PewDiePie didn’t say how long his break will be, but he revealed he’d be ‘away for a little while’ starting early next year. He added he would explain in greater detail ‘later’.

After having daily videos to look forward to for so long, PewDiePie’s viewers will likely find themselves at a loose end while the YouTuber takes his hiatus. As such, the vlogger probably won’t be away for too long as he could risk losing some of his followers to other channels as viewers attempt to fill the void.

Watch PewDiePie’s announcement, towards the end of his video, below:

However, there’s no denying the 30-year-old has earned a break and many of his fans have agreed he needs some time off.

Responding to his video, one commented:

Not gonna [sic] lie I’m sad you’re taking a break, bc [sic] you’ve been part of my daily routine for so many years and for that I want to thank you! You really do deserve a break, I hope you’ll come back refreshed and replenished. We’ll always be here waiting.

Another fan wrote:

I’m happy you’re taking time to take a break from Youtube and really look after your well being especially now that your are [sic] married. But I’m sad that you wont [sic] be a part of my 2020. All the best to you Felix!

The vlogger married his long-term girlfriend Marzia Bisognin earlier this year, so the break will allow the newlyweds to make the most out of the tail-end of their first year of marriage.

I’m sure PewDiePie will be missed!

