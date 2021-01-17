Phil Spector, Producer Of The Beatles' Let It Be, Dies Aged 81 PA

Phil Spector, the music producer behind The Beatles’ Let It Be who was imprisoned for shooting an actress, has died aged 81.

It is understood Spector was diagnosed with coronavirus four weeks ago and went into hospital, and it was thought he had made a recovery. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has released a statement saying he died from ‘natural causes’ yesterday, January 16.

He was serving a life sentence for the 2003 murder of Lana Clarkson.

Spector’s condition deteriorated after he began to have trouble breathing on Saturday, January 16, TMZ reports.

In 2009, a jury found Spector guilty of Clarkson’s death, six years after she was found dead in his mansion in California.

During his career as a music producer, he worked on a number of hits, including The Righteous Brothers’ You Lost that Lovin’ Feeling, and the Ronnettes’ Be My Baby. He also produced Tina Turner’s River Deep, Mountain High, and The Beatles’ Let It Be.

In 1989, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Fall of Fame.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Turner recalled the time she went into the studio to work on the single.

‘It looked like there were about 50 musicians, 25 singers, and Phil was in the midst of tearing up what looked like an arrangement. I wish all of the people that I sing for could have seen Phil Spector in action, working there with all those people and getting that sound,’ she said.

Spector also worked on John Lennon’s solo work after The Beatles, including Instant Karma and Imagine. He is credited with popularising the ‘Wall of Sound’ production technique, recording multiple layers of instruments to make a song sound fuller and bigger than it really is.

In 2013, Al Pacino played Spector in the biographical film Phil Spector, alongside Helen Mirren, who played Spector’s defense attorney Linda Kenney Baden.