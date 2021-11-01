Phillip Schofield Apologises As Succession’s Brian Cox Swears During Live TV On This Morning
Succession’s Brian Cox got a bit carried away during his appearance on This Morning after swearing during the live broadcast.
The 75-year-old appeared on the show to discuss his new memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, which is set to discuss his life in the television and film industry, with controversial exposés on other actors he has come across during his career.
During the interview, Schofield described Cox as having been ‘very frank and very honest’, before questioning the star as to whether the memoir had been ‘cathartic’ to write.
Cox responded to the host, explaining:
Going back over the errors you’ve made in your life and the disasters that have happened. And also the opposite, you have to be truthful to who you are.
I think that’s one of the advantages of age and I’m 75 now so I’m not going to be p***ing around too much.
The star may be known for his £250 personalised videos telling fans to ‘f*ck off’ as Succession‘s Logan Roy, however, his language was not appreciated in the same way on the ITV show.
Upon realising the blunder, Cox apologised after Schofield also did so on his behalf.
This is not the first time the actor has caused a stir, after comments he made during BBC’s Question Time about Glasgow’s rat and rubbish problem amid the pandemic also sparked backlash.
When asked about the issue in relation to a discussion around COP26, Cox chuckled and simply stated, ‘Well, I mean, that’s life’.
