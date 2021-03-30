Photo Of Steve Irwin’s Son Robert Looking At Bindi’s Baby Compared To Old Pic Of Dad

Robert Irwin/Instagram

It’s not new information that Steve Irwin’s son Robert looks the double of his late father, and this recent photo perfectly demonstrates it.

Steve Irwin, aka the legendary crocodile hunter, died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary.

Advert 10

15 years on from his death, his eldest daughter Bindi, 22, has just given birth to her first child with husband Chandler Powell. Their daughter Grace was born on Thursday, March 25.

Announcing the news of her baby, Bindi shared a photograph of herself, her husband and baby Grace together. She wrote on Instagram, ‘March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.’

Advert 10

She continued:

Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. […] There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.

Robert also shared a photo of himself cradling his new niece, and people were quick to point out how much he looked like his Dad.

Advert 10

He wrote alongside the photograph, ‘Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace. This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum… and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much – I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!’

Irwin family fans compared the recent photo of Robert to an old one of himself with his father and Bindi that he shared on Instagram for his sister’s birthday over the summer.

People have since taken to social media to discuss the uncanny resemblance between Robert and his late father.

Advert 10

One person tweeted, ‘Wanna know how emotional I am? I cried when I saw the pics of Robert Irwin holding his sisters baby and the pic of his dad holding him as a baby,’ while someone else said, ‘ROBERT IRWIN LOOKS SO MUCH LIKE HIS DAD AND HIM HOLDING BABY GRACE MADE ME CRY’.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one to have said ‘Crikey!’ when seeing the two photos next to one another.

Advert 10