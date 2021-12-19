Piers Morgan Addresses His Infamous Naked Fireplace Picture

Burger King/Alamy

After several years, Piers Morgan has finally confessed to the allegations that have been stalking him, revealing at long last the truth about that fireplace photo.

The image in question was taken as part of a Burger King advert campaign, and saw a naked Morgan stretched out in front of a fireplace wearing nothing but the Burger King’s famous purple robe and a burger medallion around his chest.

Burger King

It’s been seared into our brains for years since, but thankfully, Morgan has finally decided to come clean and tell the truth, admitting in his recent Daily Mail column that the body in question was not in fact his.

‘Burger King paid me an obscene amount of money for a tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign in which I posed like Burt Reynolds, semi-naked, lying by a roaring fire and wearing a big medallion, to promote a new fragrance called Flame that supposedly exuded an aroma of flame-grilled beef,’ Morgan explained, before revealing that rather than show the world his true figure, he instead opted to have his head photoshopped onto the body of a male model.

PA Images

‘Lifesize cutouts of the image appeared in BK shops with the slogan: ‘WHERE THERE’S FIRE, THERE’S DESIRE,’ he said, adding, ‘But I can finally now confess it wasn’t really my body – it was a male model named Grant Clarke.’

For a man with a lengthy track record of shaming women for posting images of their own bodies on social media, Morgan appears to have no shame himself over the deceptive ad campaign, instead boasting about how ‘the world’s women drooled over my surprisingly ripped torso’.