Piers Morgan Asks Pamela Anderson To Test ‘Vegans Are Better Lovers’ Claim With Him

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson claimed that ‘vegans are better lovers’ – a theory which Piers Morgan appears to want to test out with her.

Anderson, a long-time vegan, took to Twitter to discuss the matter and suggested that vegans have a better sex life.

Taking to the social media platform today, January 16, the 53-year-old wrote, ‘Vegans make better lovers. The cholesterol in meat, eggs and dairy causes hardening of the arteries (and not much else).’

She continued:

It slows blood flow to all the body’s organs, not just the heart. You can improve your overall health and increase stamina in the bedroom by going vegan.

Good Morning Britain presenter, and long-time vegan critic, Piers Morgan then retweeted Anderson’s post with the rather uncomfortable question of if she wanted to test this theory – presumably implying with him.

Lots of Twitter-users responded to Anderson’s tweet on veganism and sex and, while some agreed, many thought otherwise.

One person commented, ‘Ah, but as Homer Simpson says, if God hadn’t intended us to eat animals, he wouldn’t have made them so goddamn tasty. Think about that.’

Another person said, ‘What are the long term effects of an animal based diet? oh yes, preventable diseases like heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, obesity, stroke’.

Meanwhile, one supporter of Anderson’s comments replied, ‘scientific consensus is that the closer you eat to a 100% wholefoods plant based diet you eat, the overall better your health will be as well as lowering your risk of all-cause mortality.’

Anderson is (understandably) yet to respond to Morgan’s offer.

