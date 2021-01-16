unilad
Advert

Piers Morgan Asks Pamela Anderson To Test ‘Vegans Are Better Lovers’ Claim With Him

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Jan 2021 18:10
ITV/PA

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson claimed that ‘vegans are better lovers’ – a theory which Piers Morgan appears to want to test out with her.

Anderson, a long-time vegan, took to Twitter to discuss the matter and suggested that vegans have a better sex life.

Advert

Taking to the social media platform today, January 16, the 53-year-old wrote, ‘Vegans make better lovers. The cholesterol in meat, eggs and dairy causes hardening of the arteries (and not much else).’

PA Images

She continued:

It slows blood flow to all the body’s organs, not just the heart. You can improve your overall health and increase stamina in the bedroom by going vegan.

Advert

Good Morning Britain presenter, and long-time vegan critic, Piers Morgan then retweeted Anderson’s post with the rather uncomfortable question of if she wanted to test this theory – presumably implying with him.

Lots of Twitter-users responded to Anderson’s tweet on veganism and sex and, while some agreed, many thought otherwise.

One person commented, ‘Ah, but as Homer Simpson says, if God hadn’t intended us to eat animals, he wouldn’t have made them so goddamn tasty. Think about that.’

Advert

Another person said, ‘What are the long term effects of an animal based diet? oh yes, preventable diseases like heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, obesity, stroke’.

Meanwhile, one supporter of Anderson’s comments replied, ‘scientific consensus is that the closer you eat to a 100% wholefoods plant based diet you eat, the overall better your health will be as well as lowering your risk of all-cause mortality.’

Anderson is (understandably) yet to respond to Morgan’s offer.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers
Life

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden
News

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him
News

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him

Conspiracy Theorists Think Donald Trump Spoke To Them In Morse Code In Last Night’s Video
News

Conspiracy Theorists Think Donald Trump Spoke To Them In Morse Code In Last Night’s Video

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Piers Morgan, Twitter, Veganism

 