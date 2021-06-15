Piers Morgan Whines That We’ve Heard Too Much Of Harry And Meghan’s ‘Whining’
After being booted off British TV, Piers Morgan has taken his tirades against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the other side of the Atlantic, appearing on Fox News to launch a new attack on the couple.
During a guest spot on Hannity last night, June 14, Morgan accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of ‘whining,’ and said the pair should either give up their titles or ‘pipe down.’
He told the host:
I think it’s time those two gave up their titles, stopped whining 24/7, and tried to take a leaf out the book of the Queen.
Take a little tip from the Queen: less is more… and if you want to be a royal, a member of the royal family, less is more. We are hearing too much of your yapping, too much of your whining, it’s time to pipe down.
Morgan has been attacking the couple to anyone who will listen for years now, focusing especially on Markle, against whom it’s claimed he has a personal vendetta. The former journalist was let go from his role as host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier this year after he claimed that Markel was lying about having been suicidal as a result of bullying and harassment from the UK press in an interview with Oprah, and stormed off set after another presenter brought up his personal issues with the Duchess.
Speaking to Hannity, Morgan said the couple ‘want to have the royal cake and eat it,’ accusing them of ‘trading’ their royal status for million-dollar deals with streaming platforms like Spotify and Netflix.
‘It seems to me that Meghan and Harry don’t even understand the concept of duty… it is rankly hypocritical, it sticks in people’s gullets over here,’ he said.
As well as frequently writing columns attacking the couple, Morgan has been doing the rounds on TV shows across the globe to give his opinion on all things Harry and Meghan, recently appearing on a daytime Australian show following the birth of the couple’s second child, Lilibet Diana.
Morgan told the show that naming their daughter after the Queen was ‘ironic,’ but went on to say it was ‘churlish to put any negative spin on it.’
‘I wish them all the best, I wish them all the success and I wish them a long and a happy life,’ he said.
