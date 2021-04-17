Piers Morgan Calls On US To ‘Just Admit You Don’t Care’ About Mass Shootings

PA

Piers Morgan has asked the US to ‘just admit’ that it doesn’t care about mass shootings, after yet another fatal attack in Indiana this week.

In the early hours of April 16, a gunman opened fire at a FedEx building in Indiana, killing eight people before taking his own life.

Advert 10

The incident marked the 45th mass shooting in the country since the Atlanta spa shootings on March 16.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, April 17, Morgan called out Americans for ‘pretending to be shocked’ every time another mass shooting happens.

‘I wish Americans would stop pretending to be ‘shocked’ by the country’s unrelenting procession of mass shootings,’ he said in the tweet, which has nearly 14,000 likes.

Advert 10

Morgan continued: ‘You can’t be ‘shocked’ when something keeps happening that you do nothing to stop. Just admit you don’t care enough to act, because you love guns too much.’

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden described American gun violence as an ‘international embarrassment’. ‘This is an epidemic, for God’s sake, and it has to stop,’ he said.

He also announced that a new order targeting homemade guns, also known as ‘ghost guns’ because they are unregistered and untraceable. These guns are self-assembled, and background checks are not required to purchase the assembly kits.

PA

Advert 10

‘Anyone from a criminal to a terrorist can buy this kit and, in as little as 30 minutes, put together a weapon,’ Biden said.

It is expected that Biden’s propositions to crack down on ‘ghost guns’ and assault-style weapons will be met with backlash from gun rights advocates. These groups insist that the crackdown infringes upon the rights of the Second Amendment, which gives people the right to own firearms.

Dismissing the concerns as ‘phoney’, Biden said: ‘No amendment to the constitution is absolute. You can’t shout ‘Fire!’ in a crowded movie theatre and call it freedom of speech.’