Piers Morgan Calls Zayn Malik A ‘Snarly Brat’ After The ‘Harassment’ Of Gigi Hadid And Her Mum

Piers Morgan has described Zayn Malik as a ‘snarly brat’ after his no contest plea to charges that he harassed Gigi Hadid and her mother.

The former One Direction singer appeared in court on Wednesday, October 27, where he ‘agreed to not contest’ the four criminal charges stemming from an incident on September 29.

Following an argument with Yolanda, a Dutch-American television personality and Hadid’s mother, Malik allegedly shouted expletives at both of them, before pushing Yolanda into a piece of furniture, causing ‘mental anguish and physical pain’. He’s denied hitting her, but filed no contest pleas to four counts of ‘harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose’.

Malik and Hadid first started dating back in 2015. They share a daughter, Khai, who was born in September last year. According to sources close to the Hadid family, the pair have separated, but neither has commented on these reports. A family friend told People they’re ‘not together right now’, but that they are ‘both good parents’.

Sharing a Daily Mail article covering the development, Morgan tweeted, ‘Horrible. Met this little charmer @zaynmalik once and he was a surly snarly brat. By contrast, when I dined with @YolandaHadid, she was delightful, as was her daughter @bellahadid.’

Hadid’s representatives have released a statement, which reads, ‘Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.’ Yolanda has yet to comment on the incident.

Malik meanwhile has issued two statements: one ‘adamantly denying striking Yolanda Hadid’; and another on social media acknowledging ‘harsh words’ had been shared with the unnamed family member, presumed to be Yolanda, and that he remained ‘vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves’.

‘I had agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s. Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,’ he wrote.

A no contest plea means Malik won’t fight the charge in court and can be sentenced if convicted, but it can’t be used for any other case as it’s not technically an admission of guilt.