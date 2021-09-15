Piers Morgan Compares His Freedom Of Speech To Shamima Begum’s In Bizarre Tweet

PA Images/GMB/YouTube

Piers Morgan has criticised Good Morning Britain for allegedly restricting his ‘freedom of speech’ then allowing Shamima Begum on the programme.

Earlier today, September 15, the 22-year-old appeared on the ITV show to discuss the government’s struggles ‘with extremism and terrorism’ in the UK, as well as why she should be allowed to return to the country. The Home Office revoked her citizenship after she left for Syria to join ISIS in 2015. She’s since tried to distance herself from the terrorist group.

Begum also made a direct appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying she wants to help and how her knowledge of ISIS could be an asset.

Morgan, a former GMB presenter who walked off the set amid on-air criticism of his comments regarding Meghan Markle’s mental health, before he left the show, has since compared his own freedom of speech to Begum’s in a strange tweet.

‘Interesting times we live in when an ISIS terror bride is allowed to exercise her right to freedom of speech on @GMB but I wasn’t,’ he wrote.

It’s received a range of responses. Some of his fans have supported his sentiments, while other part-time critics have tweeted the classic reply, ‘Don’t usually agree with Piers, but…’

Others have pointed out the difference between Morgan’s situation on GMB and Begum’s battles with the Home Office. ‘Didn’t you walk off because you were offended? That’s not really the same as restricting your freedom of speech is it?’ one wrote. ‘You did tho you chose to run off when questioned by the weatherman,’ another wrote.

It’s never been clear how mutual Morgan’s departure from GMB was, with ITV saying he had ‘decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.’

Begum isn’t allowed to return to the UK at the time of writing. ‘There’s nothing more I can do but wait in this camp and try to better myself while I’m here, and I’ll just wallow in my own self pity and don’t do anything stupid,’ she said, with the Home Office claiming her return would present ‘significant national security risks’.