Piers Morgan Compares Prince Harry To Kim Jong-un After ‘Embarrassing’ Interview

ITV/CBS

Never one for shying away from his feelings, Piers Morgan has taken aim at Prince Harry, branding his appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show ‘embarrassing’.

The Good Morning Britain host slammed the former Duke of Sussex, after he appeared in a light-hearted tour of Los Angeles with Corden, on an open top bus.

In the segment, which has since been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube, Harry opened up about why he felt compelled to protect wife Meghan Markle, and their son Archie, from the scrutiny of the British tabloids.

Check out the full Late Late Show appearance here:

But, despite being heaped in praise by fans for the candid interview, it hasn’t gone down well with Piers, who made the bizarre comparison to the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, by saying he and Meghan ‘only want positive media coverage, don’t they?’

When asked by Susanna Reid whether he was really comparing Harry and Meghan to international dictators, Piers replied: ‘For Prince Harry, does it get any more embarrassing than this?’

‘Seriously, than being on an open-top bus in Hollywood? He’s been banging on about privacy for years on end,’ he added.

Disagreeing entirely with Piers’ ramblings, Susanna said: ‘Piers, you don’t understand. It’s not that they want to be completely, 100% private, it’s that they don’t want the toxic negativity that they felt they had.’

Piers continued: ‘Honestly, I don’t think anyone has had better press coverage than these two until the wedding.’

However, many people on Twitter didn’t agree with the controversial GMB host, with several pointing out that Harry has every right to be wary about privacy and media coverage, after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was famously hounded by the press.

‘Why don’t you leave him alone Piers? It’s his life and his choice, he lost his mother at a young age having seen her ripped up by the media. Respect his decisions,’ one person tweeted.

Another added:

When you lose your mum at the young age Harry did, I think you’ve got every right to talk about things having been tough.

‘For the love of God someone please sedate Piers, he’s actually giving me a headache barking on about Harry, Meghan and Mr Potato Head. How is this good TV?!’ a third questioned.

Others were quick to point out that wanting privacy doesn’t mean they aren’t entitled to talk to the media, it simply means they want what is printed about them to be true.

