Piers Morgan Condemns ‘Betrayal’ Of 6-Year-Old Arthur

Alamy/ West Midlands Police

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to condemn the organisations who he views as having failed to protect a six-year-old named Arthur who was killed by his father and stepmother.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was frequently tortured by his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, and stepmother, Emma Tustin, 32.

Morgan said he hopes the pair ‘suffer an unrelenting living hell in prison’ and that they are ‘never’ released, in case they were to abuse another innocent child.

However, he also took aim at the services and organisations who he deemed failed to protect the young boy from his horrific death.

Alamy

Alongside posting two front pages from The Sun and The Daily Mail detailing the story, Morgan took aim at not only the young boy’s parents, but police, social services and Arthur’s teachers too, who reportedly ‘ignored desperate pleas for help’ from the rest of the boy’s family.

Morgan wrote:

Poor little Arthur. Betrayed by everyone in his short terrible life. The details of what happened to him made me sick with fury. I hope his torturers Tustin & Hughes now suffer an unrelenting living hell in prison. They should never be released to abuse another child.

It’s reported that social workers and police missed a number of signs that indicated how Arthur was being treated by his father and stepmother. The courts heard that police and social services even ignored ‘four warnings of abuse’ in relation to the child.

Tustin once ‘poisoned’ Arthur with salt, and Hughes ‘inflicted pressure point torture techniques [on him] as they made him stand on his own for up to 14 hours a day’. The child was found with a total of 130 injuries.

On June 16, 2020, Arthur died from ‘un-survivable head injuries’ inflicted by Tustin.

Yesterday, December 2, the pair were convicted at Coventry crown court. Hughes was found guilty of manslaughter and Tustin was convicted of murder.

Morgan’s post has elicited similar reactions from his followers.

One person wrote:

Agreed. Seen covered in bruises- reported but still sent home. Yes professionals failed him but we need to remember that his family tortured him and other family members didn’t shout loud enough or fight to keep him with them. Failings by many. Rip Arthur.

Another commented: ‘I’d be banned if I put on here for what I’d like to do to those evil wastes of oxygen! Absolutely broke my heart reading about the torture he went through! Lockdown or no lockdown this should never have slipped through the net! Poor Arthur RIP.’

