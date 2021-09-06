Piers Morgan Cut His Face Looking At Headlines About Himself While Trying To Escape Prince Harry Speech

PA Images

Piers Morgan cut his face open while looking at his own headlines and trying to flee an awards ceremony at which Prince Harry was giving a speech.

Coming off the back of his recent Ofcom win, with the broadcasting regulator ruling he didn’t break any guidelines in his reactionary tirade against Meghan Markle and her mental health claims, Morgan recently attended the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

During the party at London’s Tate Modern on Wednesday, September 1, the former Good Morning Britain presenter tried to escape when Prince Harry made an appearance – and ended up with an injury.

Prince Harry had been discussing ‘mass-scale misinformation that creates vaccine hesitancy’ when Morgan decided to leave. However, while looking at headlines about him on his phone, he walked straight into a window.

‘Tonight, I attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Ironically, I won one of these last year for holding the Government to ferocious account, only to then lose my job for doing the same to the Sussexes,’ he wrote in his MailOnline column.

As the prince appeared, Morgan wrote, ‘It seemed a good time to go home. As I left, I could hear Harry lecturing the audience about the danger of ‘misinformation’ and ‘peddling lies’, without a shred of self-awareness. I chuckled and pulled out my phone to check the first-edition headlines of the newspapers. To my delight, most of them had splashed my victory all over their front pages.

‘I felt a sudden rush of exhilaration at the end of what had been a tumultuous but ultimately very satisfying day. Then, as I reached the exit, still staring proudly at my phone, I walked straight into a large plate-glass window, banging my head so hard and loudly against it that concerned security guards rushed over to check I was okay.

‘I reeled back in agony, semi-concussed and with a cut opening above my right eye, only to see Harry’s massive head filling a nearby screen. He was smirking right at me.’

