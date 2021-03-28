Piers Morgan Defends Sharon Osbourne After She Exits The Talk Amid Accusations Of Racism

ITV/CBS

Piers Morgan has jumped to Sharon Osbourne’s defence following her departure from The Talk after a heated on-air row led to accusations of racism.

The former X-Factor judge came under fire recently in the wake of Morgan’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle, which she defended as ‘freedom of speech’ – however, this immediately attracted the concerns of co-host Sheryl Underwood, who said the ex-Good Morning Britain presenter’s words had ‘racial implications’.

Following the fallout, in which Osbourne posted a lengthy statement on social media amid further criticism, she’s now exited the US show following a CBS probe into the events of the episode.

As per Deadline, the broadcaster’s statement reads, ‘The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.’

It adds, ‘As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.’

In response, Morgan wrote, ‘What’s happened to ⁦[Osbourne] is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS. Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don’t believe a liar. In tomorrow’s Mail on Sunday, I’ll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls*t.’

In a further tweet, he wrote, ‘If any journalist in the world feels comfortable with this, they should be in a different profession.’

Osbourne hasn’t made any social media posts since her earlier statement. Former The Talk presenter Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne once complained she was ‘too ghetto’ prior to her departure in 2011.

The Talk has been put on hiatus since March 12, but it will return next month after ‘coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew’.