Piers Morgan Fumes As Simone Biles Is Named ‘Athlete Of The Year’

Alamy

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter once again to express his anger about something; this time, he has an issue with TIME magazine’s decision to name Simone Biles their Athlete of the Year.

Despite previously sparking outrage for mocking Biles’ decision to pull out of the Olympic team final because of her mental health, Morgan appears to be at it again.

Advert 10

While many praised the athlete for speaking so openly about her mental wellbeing and struggles at the Games, Morgan called it an ‘excuse’ for ‘poor performance’.

The former Good Morning Britain host has since taken to Twitter, digging an even bigger hole, to condemn TIME magazine for choosing Biles as its Athlete of the Year.

Alamy

Morgan retweeted another post by Elizabeth Landers, which detailed that Biles had been selected for the award for ‘sparking a global conversation about mental health’.

Advert 10

In his caption, and in condemnation of Biles removing herself from the Olympics, Morgan made his feelings clear.

‘Ridiculous. We should celebrate winning in sport – not quitting,’ he wrote.

In a follow-up post, Morgan wrote: ‘Athlete of the Year’ for someone who quit on her team so they lost, then recovered in time to compete in her solo event a few days later? Pur-lease.’

Advert 10

His initial reaction to Biles’ award has, of course, attracted a number of comments, with many condemning the broadcaster’s comments. One said: ‘Dude, you quit your job mid-programme because your station weatherman mildly rebuked you. Take a seat.’

Another wrote:

Advert 10

The Piers Morgan metric 1) I’m right you’re wrong

2) I’ve got more Twitter followers than you so I must be popular

3) Block

A third commented: ‘For once you completely missed the point Piers. Mental health is more important than winning or even Sport and there should be more awareness about it. We are losing far too many people to mental health illness because it is not getting enough attention. Kudos to @TIME.’