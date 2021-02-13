Piers Morgan Slammed For Calling Out Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Over Kendall Advert

ITV/skims/Instagram

Piers Morgan has been slammed for saying Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner should stop appearing in photoshoots alongside Kendall Jenner.

The Good Morning Britain host has seen an increase in popularity with the public in recent times, having called out government ministers and putting them in difficult positions, often to the delight of viewers.

However, Morgan has attracted fierce criticism after having the gall to comment on Kim and Kylie, who recently took part in an advert alongside Kendall.

The three sisters recently appeared in a photoshoot for Skims lingerie, promoting limited edition styles just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Morgan reposted one of the photos on Twitter, writing, ‘If I were Kim and Kylie, I’d stop being photographed with Kendall.’

It’s not entirely clear which of the sisters Morgan’s criticism is aimed at – if not all three of them – but his tweet has caught the attention of fans of the Jenners and Kardashians, and others frustrated by the TV personality’s need to comment on the photos whatsoever.

One user replied, ‘As a mother of a 14-year-old daughter I find this sad. I try my very best to give my girl a safe place to grow up in! We are all different shapes, sizes, colours, religions, and EVERY single one of them is as important as the next. Comparison can be abusive and must stop.’

Another wrote, ‘Piers, on behalf of women everywhere, don’t tell them what they should be doing with their lives as if you know best.’ A third tweeted, ‘Piers do you ever just shut the f*ck up.’



Malin Andersson wrote, ‘Do you know how many young girls and guys will see this and think there is something wrong with them?? Its more then just a tweet.. you’re giving people a complex.’

Geordie Shore‘s Holly Hagan also tweeted, ‘Why are you such a hypocrite? Inciting hate AGAIN. You have JUST said ‘No1 should have to put up with this’ and yet here you are again encouraging it! YOU are the problem. You ignite the flame.’

Morgan hasn’t commented further or replied to any tweets concerning his original post.