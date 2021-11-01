Piers Morgan Slams Alec Baldwin’s ‘Insensitive’ Halloween Celebrations

Alamy

Piers Morgan has slammed Alec Baldwin’s Halloween celebrations after the actor’s wife shared images of their family dressed up for the occasion.

Baldwin’s wife Hilaria is among the many social media users who shared images of their Halloween outfits this weekend, with the mother taking to Instagram to post a series of images of herself, Baldwin and their six children smiling at the camera.

Advert 10

Her post came just days after Baldwin fatally fired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins; an event the actor described as a ‘tragic accident’.

Alamy

Hilaria appeared to address the incident on the film set in the caption of her post, where she wrote: ‘Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least.’

She continued: ‘Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us [love]. We send you [love].’

Advert 10

@hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Though some of Hilaria’s followers praised the parents for allowing the children to enjoy Halloween, the post has also received criticism from some who have argued the family should not have been celebrating, or that they should not have broadcast their celebrations online.

One person commented: ‘The Baldwin kids should absolutely enjoy Halloween. This year, though, #hilariabaldwin should have kept their festivities (and herself) off social media. Halyna’s son didn’t get to enjoy this holiday. Celebrate without posting, Hillary. It’s literally the least you could do.’

Another made reference to Hutchins’ son, Andros, as they criticised the post, writing: ‘That’s nice that Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin can wear costumes, smile and celebrate Halloween. You know who is having a very sad Halloween? Andros Hutchins, the son of the woman Alec killed. Alec certainly does not look like he is suffering from PTSD.’

Advert 10

Morgan was among those criticising the family as he shared a story about the post and described it as ‘appallingly insensitive.’

The television presenter spoke further of Baldwin’s involvement in Hutchins’ death in a piece written for the Mail Online last week, in which he questioned why the actor did not ‘insist on being shown the gun was safe’, and why he pointed it ‘directly at his co-workers.’

Advert 10

Morgan also expressed belief Baldwin should have ‘ensured his gun really was ‘cold’ before he aimed it at his co-workers and killed a talented young woman.’

No one has been charged with the killing of Hutchins, which is still under investigation.