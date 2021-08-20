Piers Morgan Sparks Outrage With Shocking Taliban Stoning Tweet

PA Images

Piers Morgan has sparked outrage with a tweet about the Taliban stoning women.

Morgan enjoys toeing the line of public opinion in the event of any major current affairs, whether it’s receiving ‘I don’t normally agree with Piers, but…’ plaudits or being slammed for his comments about Meghan Markle, Simone Biles and now, the Taliban.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter has been readily commentating on the Afghanistan crisis, taking aim at US President Joe Biden for ‘failing to admit his catastrophic mistake’ and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. However, he’s been criticised for his latest tweet.

PA Images

During the Taliban’s earlier rule between 1996 and 2001, brought to an end following the US invasion in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, women who didn’t follow the militant group’s rules – not being allowed to leave their homes without being accompanied by a male, banned from working and covering their faces at all times – were stoned, amputated and publicly executed.

Amid concerns over women’s safety under the Taliban’s new regime, Morgan thought it’d be a good idea to tweet: ‘I wouldn’t trust the Taliban as far as they throw stones at women’s heads.’

While racking up nearly 10,000 likes, it’s also amassed hundreds of critical replies. ‘What’s the point of this tweet??? So offensive in so many ways… you don’t need to comment on everything,’ one user wrote. ‘I’m sorry Piers but that’s a not a great way to express it. A lot of people have a serious and fear filled vision of the future under their government,’ another commented.

While Taliban spokespeople declared an ‘amnesty’ for Afghan women, seemingly allowing them to work and study up to university level, reports have emerged of insurgents already torturing women.

‘We’re scared of wearing some clothes and walking on the street, because we fear the Taliban might look at us and torture us because we’re wearing something different,’ one woman told ITV News, saying they ‘cannot walk on the street anymore… the streets are empty and there are no women and girls in Kabul.’

Some brave women have taken to the streets to protest against the Taliban’s rule, waving the Afghan national flag. Three people were shot earlier this week for participating in an anti-Taliban rally.