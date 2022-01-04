Piers Morgan Threatens To Block Anyone Who Shares Old Ghislaine Maxwell Photo With Him

Alamy

Piers Morgan has threatened to block any Twitter users who tag him in photos showing him mingling with people who have since been disgraced.

The TV presenter made clear that he would not be accepting any accusatory tweets as he headed into the new year with his post shared on December 31, in which he included images of himself with the likes of Ghislaine Maxwell, Harvey Weinstein and Rolf Harris.

With shocking revelations having since come to light about the people seen with Morgan in the photos, it seems the presenter has been hit with a number of criticisms regarding his interactions with the accused.



Morgan argued he had explained all of the pictures in the past and wrote online that ‘anyone who sends me them going forward to make some fatuous nonsensical ‘GOTCHA!’ point is getting blocked.’

He added: ‘You’ve been warned, so no tearful ‘I was drunk, Piers, please forgive me!’ pleas for mercy if you ignore this directive.’

The post came just days after Morgan addressed an image of himself at a party in New York in 2013, where he can be seen smiling alongside Maxwell. Last week, Maxwell was found guilty of five counts in her sex trafficking trial after being accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Jurors found her guilty of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and sex trafficking of minors.

Morgan shared the image of him and Maxwell, reportedly taken at the Breakfast with Lucian by Geordie Greig event on October 21, 2013, and addressed ‘everyone gleefully sending me this photo’.

He went on to explain that he and Maxwell spoke ‘for 5 minutes about her father Bob who once owned the Daily Mirror‘ during the ‘book launch in New York in 2013.’

He continued: ‘She seemed nice. Obviously, she’s a monster. Sadly, I’m not a psychic. Hope this helps.’

Following the verdict in Maxwell’s trial, Morgan described her as a ‘vile sex trafficker’ and questioned whether she may start to name names to ‘avoid spending the rest of her life in prison.’

Morgan added: ‘If she does, there could be a lot of rich, powerful & famous people sweating tonight… and not sweating.’

Maxwell faces a combined sentence of up to 65 years for the crimes for which she was convicted, with her sentencing set for a later date.