Piers Morgan Unleashes Furious Tirade On Instagrammer Who Posed Next To Dead Father’s Open Coffin

Piers Morgan has torn into an influencer who posed in front of her father’s open coffin for Instagram.

Jayne Rivera, 20, posted several images of her in front of the coffin following the death of her father, Jose Antonio Rivera, at the age of 56 on October 11. ‘Butterfly fly away… RIP Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived,’ she wrote in the caption.

The reaction was pretty much unanimous in the comments, with followers and other users finding it strange if not ‘despicable’ to use the loss of a loved one for content.

Morgan caught sight of the post and discussed it in his latest Daily Mail column, branding it the worst thing he’d ever seen on the platform. ‘There’s something so utterly and repellently distasteful about a young woman exploiting her father’s dead body for ‘likes’ as he literally lies dead behind her,’ he wrote.

‘Jose Antonio Rivera, 56, was a war veteran whose heroic service to his country alone demanded that his death be greeted with the utmost respect and dignity. Instead, he became a trashy tool for a daughter whose addiction to social media and seeking attention and praise from strangers over-rode any sense of basic common decency.’

Morgan blamed the post on ‘addiction… Ms Rivera is so deeply embedded into the self-obsessed, often absurdly fake world of social media that she can’t see the humane wood for the inhumane trees. I don’t hate her for what she did, I pity her’.

Speaking to NBC News, Rivera said she ‘understood the negative reception’ but assured the photos were taken ‘with the best intentions in a manner my father would have approved with had he still been alive’, and that everyone handles grief in their own way.

‘For me, I treated the celebration as if my father was right next to me, posing for the camera as he had done on many occasions prior,’ she added.

