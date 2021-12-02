Playboy Announces Cardi B As New Creative Director Of Magazine

Alamy

Cardi B has been made Playboy magazine’s first Creative Director in Residence.

The announcement was made by Playboy via Instagram, today, December 2, with an image of the American rapper alongside a quote that stated her new role was a ‘dream come true’.

Advert 10

The 29-year-old will also serve as one of the founding members of the magazine’s upcoming new digital platform, Centerfold.

Alamy

Playboy announced the milestone with overlapping polaroid images of the rapper wearing a sparkling, diamond, Playboy bunny necklace, taken by Tomas Herold.

The pictures were accompanied by snippets of writing, ‘Legacy of fighting for personal freedom,’ and ‘I run this sh*t like Cardio’.

Advert 10

A statement from the singer read:

It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!

The magazine deemed Cardi B an ‘icon’ and welcomed the star to ‘the family’.

Advert 10

The post has since amassed over 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with users flocking to the Instagram in excitement. One wrote: ‘Yessss the best decision ever.’

Another commented:

The Queen has arrived.

A third said: ‘Yaas congratulations Queen!!’

Advert 10

Cardi B announced the move on her own Instagram too, calling it ‘a dream’. She added that she was also joining the team as ‘a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!!’

Centerfold is set to be a creator-led online platform which allows direct interaction with fans. Playboy products will also be available to buy through the site, Forbes reports.

Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, Ben Kohn, told Bloomberg:

Advert 10

Our new creator-led service, Centerfold, will build upon Playboy’s long history providing leading voices with a safe platform for creative expression.

It is anticipated that the new platform will launch by the end of the month. Cardi B concluded: ‘We’re going to have soooooo much fun.’