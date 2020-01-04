P!nk Donates $500,000 To Australia’s Firefighting Services As Bushfires Worsen

PA

While many celebrities are taking to social media to urge their fans to donate towards Australian bushfire services, singer P!nk has pledged to donate a whopping $500,000 of her own money.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the news of her intention of donating the money to the hardworking Australia bushfire services who have been working day and night since the fires started in September.

The star’s post read:

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz

The death toll of the devastating fires has recently risen to 23 as well as the loss of over half a billion animals as well.

The bushfires’ severity has left computer programs used to predict the path of the fires no longer working as the fires are creating their own weather.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service has been regularly running computer models to predict how the fires but found that by Thursday they had underestimated its movements.

PA

According to local officials, the scale and unpredictability has reached what they describe as ‘an absolute worst case scenario’.

Many other stars have taken to social media to express their sadness of the ongoing crisis in Australia, including Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Kelly Rowland.

US Senator Bernie Saunders took to Twitter to address the issue of climate change linking to the bushfires.

His tweet said:

I say to those who are delaying action on climate change: Look at the blood-red sky and unbreathable air in Australia because of raging forest fires. Our futures are all connected. That is why we must bring the world together and enact a Green New Deal

I say to those who are delaying action on climate change: Look at the blood-red sky and unbreathable air in Australia because of raging forest fires. Our futures are all connected. That is why we must bring the world together and enact a Green New Deal. pic.twitter.com/GBQQpDc4vE — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 2, 2020

Adding to the apocalyptic feel of the harrowing bushfires, a picture was recently snapped of what appeared to be a devilish face coming through the smoke.

Craig Calvert – who spotted the face in the picture taken by a friend – is a sixth generation farmer, and spent a gruelling 13 hours attempting to defend his property with his dad. He described being hit on five different occasions, as fireballs jumped across the trees and fires became so fierce it created a ‘white flame’.

Craig Calvert

Calvert’s home was the only property in the valley of Dirty Hollow not completely ravaged by flames, thanks to his family’s efforts and last minute rescue from the Victorian County Fire Authority.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]