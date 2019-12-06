P!nk Just Shaved Her Head After ‘Letting Go’ Of Hair

PA/P!nk/Instagram

P!nk has bid farewell to her hair, shaving it off in a symbolic act of ‘letting go’.

Throughout her illustrious career, the Just Give Me A Reason singer has been known for her trademark looks, often changing up her hair colours and styles.

Now, the 40-year-old is ready for a new look – this time, she’s opted to shave her head.

The pop star uploaded a photo to Instagram – where she has more than 7.3 million followers – of the buzz cut, holding the silvery blonde tresses in her hands alongside the caption: ‘Letting Go.’

The image was only posted today, December 6, yet at the time of writing it has already amassed a whopping 627,000 likes.

The Beautiful Trauma singer has been praised by her celebrity pals in the comments, with Kate Hudson writing: ‘The most liberating!’ and Selma Blair adding: ‘Twins!’

Jeanette Jenkins, a prolific Hollywood fitness trainer in the US, wrote: ‘Damn girl. I know that feels good.’

It marks a departure from P!nk’s classic style – the sides closely shaven, with the top in a pompadour of sorts – and comes three months after her daughter, Willow Sage, emulated her mum’s haircut by shaving the side of her head.

Back in September, P!nk’s husband, Carey Hart, shared a photo of the eight-year-old getting the new hairdo.

Hart posted the photo on Instagram with the caption:

Loving my punk rock daughter. Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate [sic], and caring. I’m so proud of you, Willow.

It’s not the first time Willow has taken on a new hairstyle recently: earlier this year, P!nk dyed her daughter’s hair blue after Jessica Simpson faced heat for letting her own child colour the end of her tresses purple.

Sharing the photo of Willow two days after Simpson posted a picture of her daughter, Maxwell, P!nk wrote: ‘I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.’

At the end of the day, it’s just a haircut. As P!nk sang, so what?

