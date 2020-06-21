P!nk Roasts Trump Over Half-Empty Rally As Thousands Don’t Turn Up

Pink Roasts Trump Over Half-Empty Rally After K-Pop Fans Hijack Ticket Sales PA Images

P!nk has hilariously roasted Donald Trump after his comeback rally was filled with empty seats.

The president hosted the event at the 19,000-capacity BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, yesterday, June 20, after claiming it would draw in close to one million supporters.

However, photos and videos show the venue was filled with empty seats, believed to the result of an undercover campaign from K-pop fans.

A report from The New York Times says that K-pop fans and TikTok fans worked together to register thousands of fake ticket requests for the rally, in a bid to sabotage the event.

‘It spread mostly through Alt TikTok — we kept it on the quiet side where people do pranks and a lot of activism. K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly,’ an organiser told the publication. ‘They all know the algorithms and how they can boost videos to get where they want.’

The group of young activists have been heaped in praise from many, including New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said they make her ‘so proud’.

‘Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations and tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,’ she tweeted, adding, ‘shout out to Zoomers, y’all make me so proud.’

The lack of attendance at the rally was also mocked by P!nk, who pointed out that she was able to sell out the very same venue in a matter of minutes.

‘I think I sold that same place out in five minutes,’ she tweeted, adding a hashtag which read, ‘donkey show.’

The popstar previously urged her followers not to attend the controversial rally, which saw thousands gather in the venue without protective masks, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

‘Don’t hurt the people that love you,’ she tweeted. ‘I would never ask people to come to an arena right now. No good person would.’

Trump has been heavily criticised following the event, where he referred to the coronavirus as ‘kung flu’.

He used the racial slur when telling the crowd he had asked his people to slow down the testing process because such extensive testing was showing too many positive results.

However, a spokesperson for the White House later told reporters Trump was only ‘joking’.