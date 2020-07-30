Post Malone And Joe Rogan Record 4 Hour Podcast Together While High On Magic Mushrooms PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan just released another one of his infamous podcasts – this time accompanied by none other than Post Malone.

Advert

Oh, and the entire podcast happens to be just shy of four-hours long, but if you’re wondering how they managed to sit and chat for so damn long, the answer is quite simple: magic mushrooms.

The pair sat down to enjoy some psychedelic snacks, before Postie revealed he hadn’t slept yet, and Rogan went on to reveal they were embarking on a shroom-induced trip.

Check it out, in all its glory, here:

Advert

‘If you do the right amount of mushrooms, get in a float tank, you can meet aliens,’ Rogan said.

‘That’s why I like weed, weed makes you vulnerable and for someone like me, that’s a good thing. Just look at all the vulnerabilities in life and the temporary nature of it. It makes me more appreciative. The fear makes me more appreciative.’

If you’re familiar with Rogan’s podcasts, you’ll know he regularly likes to smoke a joint with his guests before engaging in the most randomly bizarre (yet very interesting) topics.

He added:

Mushrooms are a different animal man, they just bring you to this weird place that’s like right next door. It’s like a hall pass to this other place, like you get a VIP bracelet, you get to go into another room.

‘But you don’t get to go in until you get that bracelet,’ Postie replied.

The artist went on to tell Rogan all about how magic mushrooms had led to a profound experience with his producer, where they managed to create an incredible set for Coachella.

Advert

‘I’ve been doing these microdoses for a while, and you don’t really catch it until you do like 10 right off the rip. But then I ate these chocolates the other day, these shroomies chocolates. And me and my producer Lou, we made a Coachella set for about two hours based off Roblox,’ he said.

‘And then I sampled it and we made a whole two-hour set off the deal with just a floor-to-the-floor kickdrum and it was the time of my life.’

If you’ve got a spare four hours, you can check out the full podcast on Joe Rogan’s YouTube, and judging by people’s responses on Twitter, it’s well worth the watch.

‘Post Malone drunk AF on Joe Rogan talking about aliens and UFOs jut makes it a great episode,’ one person tweeted.