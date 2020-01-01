Post Malone Falls Off Stage During New Year’s Eve Performance

PA Images

Post Malone’s Dick Clark New Year’s Eve performance is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, after he fell off the stage in the middle of Times Square.

The Better Now singer seemed to lose his balance while strutting his stuff on stage, before falling into the crowd. Iconic.

Fortunately, a team of security were quick to grab the 24-year-old and pull him back up before he burst into laughter. Phew.

Malone was headlining at the eagerly anticipated event, while wearing a bright and shiny pink jacket, with matching trousers which were emblazoned with stars.

The artist debuted one of his latest inkings at the show and was joined on stage by presenter Ryan Seacrest.

While Malone is known for his unusual tattoos, his newest addition might just be his most controversial yet as he showed off the huge artwork of a gauntlet and flail, just over his right eye and down to just under his lip.

In among his set were his hit tracks Circles and Congratulations, which were well received by the roaring crowd, before he took a tumble.

It’s a good job Post Malone was able to see the funny side to his little trip, because it isn’t the first time he has fallen off stage, after having very similar blunders in both 2015 and 2017. What a hattrick.

Presenter Secreast also welcomed co-host Lucy Hale onto the stage for the 2020 edition of the iconic Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve which airs on ABC each New Year’s Eve.

The pair joined forces to host the six-hour long live broadcast in Times Square, ahead of the countdown into the brand new year.

Radio presenter Lucy, who was wrapped up in a big thick grey fur coat, said:

I used to watch this show with my family every single year.

They were in good company, as Ciara, Dua Lipa and K-pop group BTS also performed at the star studded event.

What better way to ring in the new year than by taking a tumble in front of millions of people, ay?

