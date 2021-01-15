Post Malone Just Donated 10,000 Crocs To Frontline Workers PA Images/Crocs





Post Malone is best known for his musical endeavours, but the artist is showing his charitable side as he donates 10,000 of his Crocs to frontline workers.

The result of the collaboration between Post Malone and Crocs was the very popular Duet Max Clog II Crocs which sold out quickly. The artist has managed to find an additional 10,000 pairs but rather than sell them to the highest bidder, he is giving them to frontline health workers,

COVID-19 has increased strain on health services across the world, as millions fall ill and hundreds of thousands die. In light of this, it seems that Post Malone and the organisation Musicians on Call, who provide live and recorded music to the beds of patients, wanted to give back to health workers at this difficult time.

The crocs are being given to seventy hospitals across the United States, to help workers go about their jobs in comfort.

The donation already seems to be making an impact, and Musicians on Call explained its purpose on Instagram:

As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone’s fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!

Interestingly, Post Malone is yet to comment on the donation, but many will appreciate the artist’s kindness in these difficult times.