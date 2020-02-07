Post Malone Just Got A Brand New Face Tattoo Post Malone/Ruben Tattoo Artist/Instagram

Post Malone is arguably known for not only his music, but his extensive catalogue of tattoos, too.

The rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has an unusual set of inkings, several of which are blazoned across his face.

Now, the 24-year-old has just added another to the collection and it’s definitely, erm, an acquired taste.

Malone had just performed at a concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 5, when he unveiled a buzzsaw dripping with blood, on the side of his face.

The controversial tatt was done by an artist who goes by the name of Ruben Tattoo on Instagram and was shared by photographer Adam Degross, who works on tour with Malone.

Degross documented the entire process on his Instagram story, as Malone remained cool, calm and collected, despite the painful cheekbone placement of his new ink.

The new addition comes just two months after the musician unveiled a tattoo of a medieval gauntlet holding a flail on the right hand side of his face, travelling down his jawline to his chin.

While we’ve become accustom to seeing Malone covered ink, a series of photos of him pre-face tattoos have been doing the rounds online, and he barely looks like the same person.

The pictures of the Texan star emerged on Justin Bieber’s Instagram back in 2018, showing someone who could easily be mistaken for Malone’s fresh-faced little brother.

Biebz and Malone have been close friends since Post dropped his breakthrough single White Iverson, which had the adulation of both the hip-hop and pop scene.

Back in June 2018, Posty got probably his most well-known tattoos, as he had ‘Always’ and ‘Tired’ written across the bags under his eyes, and I’ve honestly never related as much to anything in my life.

The star also famously has some barbed wire tatted across his forehead just below his hairline and ‘Stay Away’ written just above his right eyebrow.

Meanwhile, Malone has been busy hitting up da’ club (sorry) with a whopping $50,000 in single dollar bills, you know, like you do when you’re a global superstar.

The Sunflower singer rocked up to Kansas City’s 24-hour ‘superclub’ with $50,000 worth of single dollar bills, shortly after performing at Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover at Virginia Key Beach Park. He’s said to have waltzed around handing wads of cash to everyone in the club, which pretty much makes him the most popular fella in the industry right now.

Chuck a few $$$ my way, Posty.