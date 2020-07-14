Pregnant Influencer Nicole Thea Did Not Die During Childbirth With Unborn Son
Nicole passed away at the age of 24 on Saturday, July 11, while heavily pregnant with her son.
Her mother told her daughter’s fans of Nicole’s passing over social media, but did not confirm how the 24-year-old had died.
The statement shared on Sunday, July 12, read:
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.
Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.
Following the news of her death, people have speculated whether it was due to child birth; it’s believed Nicole was around eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
Nicole had previously spoken about the difficulties she faced during pregnancy in a YouTube video shared earlier this month.
Speaking about one experience in particular, she said:
My friends were round my house, right, and I was trying to kill a fly so I was really active after I had the spicy food. I’m there trying to knock it on the wall […], walked up the stairs and I was like, ‘Guys, I’m gonna’ vomit. I know I’m gonna’ vomit.’
I’m active but I can just feel pain; I could feel it coming and coming. Literally ten minutes later I’m [makes retching noise] and I said ‘Can you get Boga?’ […] He ran in and starting rubbing my back. He knows what to do. He’s so good. The girls were literally scared.
However, despite difficulties she may have had during the pregnancy, her death wasn’t child birth related, Metro reports.
Nicole had previously gushed about her boyfriend Global Boga calling him the ‘best support ever’ and stated that ‘God made no mistakes making him the father.’ The pair were going to name their unborn son Reign.
Following the tragic news of Nicole’s sudden death, the family have asked for privacy during this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
