Pregnant Influencer Nicole Thea Dies Aged 24 Along With Unborn Son
The pregnant social media star Nicole Thea has tragically died along with her unborn son, she was 24 years old.
Nicole was known for her YouTube videos and currently has almost 90,000 subscribers on her page.
A statement was shared Nicole’s Instagram page yesterday, June 12, to share the sad news of her daughter’s passing with her 177,000 followers. The cause of her death is currently unknown.
In the heartbreaking statement, Nicole’s mother wrote:
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.
Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.
Fans of the late YouTuber have expressed their sadness of Nicole’s passing.
One person tweeted, ‘Nicole thea passing has been weighing on my heart since yesterday’.
Someone else wrote:
You didn’t even need to know Nicole personally to see how excited her and Boga were to be parents. You could just tell they were soul mates. Such sad news man. RIP Nicole Thea and baby Reign.
Street dancer and fellow YouTuber ‘Global Boga’ was Nicole’s partner and father of her child. The couple had planned on naming their son Reign.
They had announced the pregnancy back in April on social media.
Alongside a video of Boga and a pregnant Nicole, the caption read:
We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me. Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml.
Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father. We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends
Nicole, who lived in London, was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
In addition to her YouTube videos, the 24-year-old was an avid dancer and had her own jewellery and eyelash lines called The Thea Kollection.
Our thoughts are with Nicole’s family and friends through this extremely difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
CreditsNicole Thea/Instagram
Nicole Thea/Instagram