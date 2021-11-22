Prince Harry’s Former Girlfriend Shares Why She’s ‘Lucky’ To Not Be With Him Anymore

Alamy/@florencstgeorge/Instagram

One of Prince Harry’s former girlfriends has opened up about her time dating the royal, revealing that she feels ‘lucky that the relationship was short-lived’.

Florence St. George, a former model who recently re-entered the spotlight as a contestant in The Great Pottery Throw Down, dated Prince Harry for only a few months in 2011, but as she explained in a recent interview, that was more than enough time for the stress of the relationship to take its toll.

@florencestgeorge/Instagram

But rather than dishing the dirt on Harry, St. George said it was the intense media scrutiny surrounding the relationship that left her unable to cope, claiming that no sooner had she begun seeing the Prince, ‘my privacy ended abruptly, and the scrutiny began.’

‘A new story would appear almost every day in the press, my school friends were interrogated and there were photographers outside my front door,’ she recalled.

Speaking to Stella, St. George admitted it was for the best that the pair only saw each other briefly, saying, ‘I take my hat off to those people who can cope with that lifestyle, but I knew I couldn’t. Although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short-lived.’

St. George previously told The Times that it took her only ‘six or seven days’ of press intrusion to realise that she couldn’t handle the high profile relationship, calling the attention ‘terrifying’.

‘It left me with a total fear of the camera and anxiety,’ she said in the 2020 interview, in which she also spoke about her experience suffering from postnatal depression after the birth of her daughter, Iris.

Alamy

Now married with two children, St. George said she was still apprehensive about appearing on The Great Pottery Throw Down, fearing that she would be known as ‘Harry’s ex’, but was relieved the show treated her as ‘just another contestant’.

Since her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been vocal about the negative impact scrutiny from the media has had on her mental health, revealing to Oprah earlier this year that she was left with ‘suicidal thoughts’ as a result of what she described as ‘harassment’ from tabloids and other members of the press.