Protesters Set Up Guillotine Outside Billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Washington D.C. House
Protesters have set up a guillotine outside the home of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Washington D.C.
Beneath the guillotine – an old-fashioned apparatus used to behead people, particularly during the French Revolution – is a sign that says ‘support our poor communities, not our wealthy men’.
Demonstrators are calling for Amazon, one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the world, to be abolished.
The apparatus was placed outside Bezos’s home on Sunday, June 28, after an invite went out on social media calling on people attend the demonstration, which was titled ‘March On Jeff Bezos’ House,’
A number of videos emerged from the event, showing protesters gathering around Bezos’s home, which is close to the Amazon global headquarters.
In one clip, protesters can be heard chanting: ‘When they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.’
Bezos’s Washington mansion, near Dupont Circle, is 27,000 square feet and is thought to be worth $23 million, according to the National Review. However, he does have another home on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
On the flyer that was used to advertise the event, it said the aim of the march was to ‘abolish the present’, to ‘reconstruct our future’.
It read:
Amazon works directly with the police to surveil us, stoking racist fears in the name of profit. Doubling down on their union busting and mistreatment of workers, Amazon fired and racially slandered labour organiser Chris Smalls.
Join us, tell Jeff Bezos enough is enough.
End the abuse and profiteering. Abolish the police, the prisons and Amazon.
The leaflet references former employee Smalls, who had worked at Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse for five years before he was fired for allegedly organising a walk out in work over an apparent lack of PPE during the coronavirus outbreak.
However, Amazon has said it fired Smalls for ‘violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk’.
Meanwhile, Bezos, who is one of the richest men in the world, has said he would be ‘happy to lose’ customers who don’t support the Black Lives Matter movement.
‘We believe Black Lives Matter. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, customers, and partners, and are committed to helping build a country and a world where everyone can live with dignity and free from fear,’ the company said in a statement.
The protest outside Bezos’s house is not thought to be affiliated with the BLM movement.
Topics: Celebrity, Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Protests, Washington D.C