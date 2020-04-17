R. Kelly Requests Jail Release Again As He's 'Too Famous' To Be Flight Risk Chicago Police/PA Images

R. Kelly has once again requested to be released from jail due the current health crisis; this time insisting he’s too famous to be a flight risk.

Last month, the disgraced singer requested to be released from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center over fears he could become ill during the pandemic.

While Kelly claimed to be in the ‘at risk’ category, the judge denied his request, saying the 53-year-old is 12 years younger than those considered at high risk, while also adding he believes Kelly is still a flight risk.

At the time of his initial request, there was said to be no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the prison, however, according to recent reports that is no longer the case.

According to reports, Kelly says the jail has admitted there are now at least six confirmed cases among inmates, in addition to seven members of staff. If he doesn’t get out soon, the Bump n’ Grind singer reckons it’s an ‘absolute probability’ he ‘will be infected with this deadly disease’, as per TMZ.

Kelly has refuted the judge’s claims that he would be a flight risk, reportedly saying he would be ‘the most obvious and recognisable person on the streets of Chicago, or anywhere else in the country, in light of the severe stay-at-home restrictions.’

Court documents say Kelly has agreed to remain under 24/7 surveillance and GPS monitoring to ensure he doesn’t go anywhere other than his home, or meet up with anyone except his lawyers. Kelly also apparently said he doesn’t have a passport and that there are no flights for him to take.

The musician, who is charged with 18 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping and forced labour, was due to face trial on July 7. However, his trial has now been pushed back to September as a result of delays caused by the pandemic.

Page Six reports that Judge Ann Donnelly has scheduled jury selection for September 29, with prospective jurors completing questionnaires two weeks earlier.

At this stage, it’s impossible to say for certain whether that date will stick, Kelly’s lawyer has claimed. Kelly is pleading not guilty to all charges against him.

If his request to be released was approved, Kelly would apparently be taken to live at the Roosevelt Collection Lofts apartments, with one of his girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage.

According to the latest reports, the judge is yet to decide on this second request.