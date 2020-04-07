R. Kelly’s Bid For Early Jail Release Due To Pandemic Denied

If he was attracted in 1999 to middle school girls, he’s still attracted to middle school girls. It’s who the defendant is and that, your honor, makes him a danger today.

According to The Independent, prosecutors also alleged that Kelly had forcibly kept people under his control, intimidated witnesses, and bought their silence.

Despite his efforts, it doesn’t seem like the singer will be getting out of prison any time soon.

