Rapper 2 Chainz Feeds Homeless Instead Of Reopening His Restaurants PA/2 Chainz/Instagram

If there’s one positive to come out of the current health crisis, it’s acts of kindness proving community spirit is stronger than ever.

Instead of focusing on trying to re-open his restaurant for profit, rapper 2 Chainz is using the means at his disposal to feed homeless people living in Atlanta.

The rapper, who hails from Atlanta himself, fed more than 120 homeless people on Monday, April 27, the day he was supposed to be reopening his food venue, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, for table service.

Sharing the news on Twitter, 2 Chainz wrote: ‘Instead of opening Escobar Restaurant up today we decided to feed the homeless.’

2 Chainz and his business partner, Snoop Dillard, handed out free meals in the area of their downtown Atlanta restaurant, as hungry members of the community queued outside, while making sure to follow social distancing guidelines, of course.

Despite eating out on the streets, the people were served delicious butter chicken pasta from the normal day time menu, as well as bottles of water.

According to TMZ, Snoop even got in his car and drove around the neighbourhood handing out the pasta portions to people living on the streets.

Rapper 2 Chainz Feeds Homeless Instead Of Reopening His Restaurants 2 Chainz/Instagram

The incredible act of kindness comes after 2 Chainz faced criticism for revealing he planned to open his restaurant for indoor seating yesterday, April 27, as Georgia lifted many of its lockdown restrictions.

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas has been doing takeaway meals in recent weeks, in order to remain in line with social distancing rules. However, 2 Chainz and Dillard were keen to open their door to customers as soon as possible.

Now, Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp has paved the way for many businesses to reopen, despite criticism from those who believe it’s happening too soon and too quickly.

But, not long after revealing their plans, 2 Chainz and Snoop backtracked on their decision to reopen, instead citing that they didn’t know when they would reopen for dine-in service.

The rapper told TMZ:

After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service.

I think we can all agree that they made the better choice.