Rapper DMX Dies Aged 50

Rapper DMX has reportedly died at the age of 50.

The X Gon Give It To Ya rapper suffered a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose at his home on Friday, April 2, and had been in hospital ever since.

Following the ordeal, doctors warned that DMX, real name Earl Simmons, was in a critical state and that he’d might not make it.

Earlier today, April 9, TMZ reported that the rapper’s organs were failing and that his family said that he 50-year-old was in his final hours.

They have since issued a statement confirming the news of his passing, NPR reports.

The statement read:

Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

DMX’s death comes just days after his family held a vigil for him outside White Plains hospital where we was being treated.

During his career, the late rapper released seven albums, many of which went on to be certified as gold and/or platinum. He also received three Grammy nominations and collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Ja Rule.

While he had a successful music career, the Slippin’ rapper had a troubled past which included a handful of run-ins with the police and time in rehab in a bid to battle his substance abuse.

After his last stint in rehab in two years ago, he returned to the stage in 2019. Most recently, in July 2020, he battled against Snoop Dogg on Timbaland and Swizz Beats’ Verzuz webcast. More than 500,000 people tuned in for it.

In the wake of his death. tributes and condolences have began to be posted on social media. One person wrote, ‘Rest in peace DMX, thanks for sharing your talents with us all’, as another said, ‘I’m so saddened to hear DMX passed away. I can’t help tear up in the car while Hot 97 plays his music. Such a huge part of Hip Hop and I’m happy I got to grow up to his music.’

Simmons is survived by his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, ex-wife Tashera Simmons, and his 15 children. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.