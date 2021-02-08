unilad
Advert

Rapper Kodak Black Offers To Pay College Tuition For Slain FBI Agents’ Children

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Feb 2021 16:44
Rapper Kodak Black Offers To Pay College Tuition For Slain FBI Agents' ChildrenRapper Kodak Black Offers To Pay College Tuition For Slain FBI Agents' ChildrenPA Images/FBI

Rapper Kodak Black has offered to cover college tuition fees for the children of two FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty last week. 

Special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger lost their lives on Tuesday, February 2, when they were serving search warrants in Sunrise, Florida. Three other agents were also injured in the shooting.

Advert

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, learned from a friend in the FBI’s Miami office that both agents have young children, and after relaying the details to Black, the rapper decided to offer his support.

Trump Pardons Lil Wayne, Steve Bannon, And More Than 70 Others On Final DayTrump Pardons Lil Wayne, Steve Bannon, And More Than 70 Others On Final DayPA Images

Black asked Cohen to send a letter to the FBI Miami Division stating that he wanted to offer to cover future tuition fees for Alfin’s three-year-old child and Schwartzenberger’s two children, who are four and nine.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Cohen explained that Black knows what it’s like to lose a loved one and grow up in a single-parent home. After having lost their family members, the rapper said he wanted to make sure the mourning relatives don’t have to worry about sending their children to college.

Advert

According to a statement from FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock and spokesperson Jim Marshall, cited by CNN, the shooting in Florida took place as the officers executed the federal court-ordered search warrant as part of a violent crimes against children case.

FBI Director Christopher Wray noted that Alfin and Schwartzenberger ‘exemplified heroism’ in defense of their country, adding, ‘The FBI will always honour their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.’

Black was recently released from prison after having his sentence commuted during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Advert

The sentence stemmed from a 2019 arrest after Black indicated on paperwork that he was not under indictment while trying to purchase firearms. At the time, he was out on bond for sexual assault charges in South Carolina. In March last year, he also pled guilty to second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Kodak BlackKodak BlackPA

Black’s charitable efforts were referenced as a reason for the commutation of his sentence, with a statement from the White House explaining that he ‘became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts’ before being convicted.

It added: 

Advert

In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.

It’s not yet clear whether the families will accept Black’s offer to cover the children’s tuition.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Annoyed Man Raising £250,000 To Send Flat Earther Into Space To Prove Earth Is Round
Technology

Annoyed Man Raising £250,000 To Send Flat Earther Into Space To Prove Earth Is Round

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds
Science

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Life

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US
News

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, FBI, Florida, miami

Credits

TMZ and 1 other

  1. TMZ

    KODAK BLACK OFFERS TO HELP KIDS OF SLAIN FBI AGENTS ... I'll Cover College Tuition

  2. CNN

    Two FBI agents from crimes against children unit killed and three agents wounded in South Florida shootout

 