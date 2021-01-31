Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Pays $24 Million To Have Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead liluzivert/Instagram/LILUZIVERT/Twitter

It’s a question many of us have asked in one form or another over the years; ‘what would you do if you were rich?’

While many people offer modest answers such as donate to charity or share it with friends and family, and some opt for the smart move of investment, we all know that we’d spend at least some of our wealth indulging ourselves with unnecessary purchases.

For rapper Lil Uzi Vert, that unnecessary purchase comes in the form of a natural pink diamond which he plans to have embedded in his forehead.

PA Images

Uzi, who is known for tracks such as Free Uzi and For Real, announced the bizarre news to his fans on Twitter this weekend, explaining that he’s been putting money towards the piece since 2017 and that it has cost him a total of $24 million.

He wrote:

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond… A lot of M’s in my face.

The revelation left many Twitter users questioning how the hitmaker could afford such a luxurious purchase, to which he responded to clarify that he couldn’t afford the piece in one go even if he sold his ‘all [his] cars together, plus [his] home’.

Consequently, he’s been saving up for the unique piece for more than three years. He told one Twitter user that it’s his most expensive purchase ever, and that he ‘will never do it again’; though I suppose there’s only so many pink diamonds you can implant in your forehead before it starts to look ridiculous.

It’s unclear whether the rapper has undergone the procedure to have the diamond embedded yet, though one image shared yesterday evening, January 30, showed the stone held up to his head alongside the caption: ‘It’s time.’

According to Uzi, the diamond is ’10 almost 11 carats’, meaning it certainly won’t go unnoticed on his face. For any Marvel fans out there, think Vision and his infinity stone.

Uzi is obtaining the diamond from Elliot Eliantte, who has reportedly helped come up with some impressive other pieces for rappers in the past.

One fan questioned why Uzi didn’t just have the diamond put into a ring, but the rapper seemed to dismiss the idea as ludicrous as he responded: ‘If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you…’

It’s true that there’s much less chance of Uzi misplacing the ring if it’s embedded in his forehead, though he has assured fans that he does ‘have insurance’ in case the flashy accessory causes him any trouble.