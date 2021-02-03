Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Shares Video Of $24 Million Pink Diamond Implanted In His Forehead LILUZIVERT/Twitter

Less than a week after Lil Uzi Vert divided fans with his plans to have a pink diamond embedded in his forehead, the rapper has made good on his word.

In a new video posted to his Instagram, Uzi is seen dancing in front of a camera with the pink rock implanted in his forehead.

Watch the video here:

A separate video of Uzi on FaceTime, posted by his friend Ceo Slow, clearly shows the diamond protruding from his head, confirming that he has gone ahead with the idea. We aren’t sure who carried out the procedure, or whether it is medically safe.

Uzi previously stated that the natural diamond is authenticated, certified by the Gemological Institute of America and not lab-grown after he first shared his bizarre plans on Twitter.

‘I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond… A lot of M’s in my face,’ the rapper wrote.

When questioned how he could afford such a diamond, he revealed he had been saving for three years and that it cost him more than all of his cars, and home, put together.

Ceoslow/Instagram

He told one Twitter user that it’s his most expensive purchase ever, and that he ‘will never do it again’.

Like most of us, fans were confused as to why anyone would risk embedding something into their forehead, even if it was a giant pink diamond. When asked why he didn’t just have the stone put into a ring, the rapper dismissed the idea as ludicrous.

‘If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you…,’ he replied while assuring his followers that he had taken out insurance on the rock.

Since the photos emerged on Instagram earlier today, February 3, fans of the rapper have already started poking fun at him online.

Some compared his new look to Marvel’s Vision and his infinity stone.

‘Dude really went from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Uzi Vision,’ one user wrote on Twitter.

Another compared him to Tsunade, a character from anime series Naruto.

‘I woke up and lil Uzi out here looking like Lady Tsunade….. I’m going back to sleep,’ the user said.