Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted By Police On Murder Charge PA Images/yfnlucci/Instagram

Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by law enforcement authorities in Atlanta, who suspect he might be involved in the fatal shooting of a man.

Lucci, who’s real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is being investigated by police officers on multiple charges. These include felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity and the possession of a firearm.

Advert 10

Last month, a shooting in southwest Atlanta left 28-year-old James Adams dead after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

yfnlucci/Instagram

As per CNN, a second victim, Kevin Wright, was also shot in the abdomen a short while later, but survived his injuries. Investigators believe both shootings are related.

Officers have already made two arrests in relation to the incident. A 23-year-old man, Ra’von Boyd, and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts have been taken into custody on suspicion of felony murder.

Advert 10

Authorities are now asking the public to help them locate the rapper, who they have not been able to track down. They are currently offering a $5,000 award for information that leads to his arrest.

yfnlucci/Instagram

The Everyday We Lit rapper, who hails from Atlanta, signed his first record deal with Think It’s A Game Entertainment in 2014. Shortly after, he released his debut mixtape, Wish Me Well.

The 29-year-old currently has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, and has worked with prominent artists such as Rick Ross and Boosie BadAzz. His highest-charting single, Everyday We Lit, peaked at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advert 10

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the rapper’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.