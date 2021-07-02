Reality Star Stephen Bear Appears In Court Over Georgia Harrison Sex Video

PA Images

Reality star Stephen Bear has appeared in court, accused of sharing a secretly recorded sex tape of ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison without her consent.

The 31-year-old, who appeared on Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, was arrested in January this year on allegations of sharing an intimate video without consent nor knowledge. He was taken into custody after returning from Dubai and released on bail the next day.

Bear has been charged with voyeurism, two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, plus an allegation of harassment without violence. He appeared in Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, July 2, to confirm his personal information.

PA Images

As reported by The Free Press, he has been conditionally bailed and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 30.

Harrison, 25, recently posted an Instagram story with the caption: ‘Not everyone’s laughing.’ Harrison first made the allegations against her ex-boyfriend in December – speaking on social media, she accused Bear of getting her into a ‘position where he knew it would be on CCTV.’

‘Firstly I had to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he just would do the right thing, partly because I was ashamed and just wanted it to go away but tbh I have nothing to be ashamed about I was on private property with someone I had been with multiple times and trusted/was in love with,’ she wrote.

Harrison said she had ‘no other choice but to go public about this situation’, explaining she’d decided to come forward ‘not just for me but for anyone that has been round there no knowing they are being filmed.’

Earlier commenting on his charges, which he stated to be ‘harassment, obstruct police officer, exposure and voyeurism’, Bear wrote: ‘So let’s start with the first one. Harassment doesn’t sound good does it? Exposure. Not too sure what exposure means. Obstructing a police officer. What do you reckon I did? Do you reckon I got in his way?

‘I think voyeurism because I’ve been to Dubai and I’ve gone on a voyage – I’m getting nicked for travelling to Dubai because I’ve been on a voyage. Do you blame Captain Cook for sailing the seven seas? No you don’t,’ he added, clearly misunderstanding the definition of voyeurism.