Rebel Wilson Says She’s Got To ‘Physically Transform’ So People Will Take Her Seriously

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson feels she has to ‘physically transform’ herself so people can imagine her in serious acting roles and not just as ‘Fat Amy’.

The Australian actor took to social media in January to announce that 2020 would be her ‘Year of Health’, and that she would be stepping up her exercise and cutting down on ‘the sugar and junk food’ as part of ‘some positive changes’.

In the following months, Wilson continued on her health kick and is believed to have lost 2st 8lbs (40lbs or 18kg), and a recent Instagram post shows her showing off her figure in sportswear, alongside the caption: ‘closer each day’.

Wilson is attempting to reach a goal weight of 11st 8lb (75kg or 165lb), but while health and fitness is important to wellbeing, the actor has admitted her weight loss isn’t just for herself.

Speaking to The Express about her weight, Wilson said she ‘literally feels as if she has to physically transform’ in order for people to see her as something other than a comedic actor.

She commented:

For some reason, even though we’re in a very imaginative industry, it’s very difficult for people to imagine me as a serious actress and I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different. I am somewhat transforming myself in order to help transform my career. I still love comedy and I will obviously still work in the comedy space, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress… which people forget.

Wilson is perhaps best known for her role as Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series, though she has also starred in other Hollywood comedy films such as Bridesmaids, The Hustle and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

While these may be the performances her fans remember most, the actor pointed out she has also appeared in ‘Shakespeare and Marlowe plays’, and when she reminds people of that fact they are surprised, as Wilson feels they ‘don’t associate [her] with serious acting because they know [her] as Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect.’

Rebel Wilson Pitch Perfect Universal Pictures

Wilson is now deliberately trying to find more serious roles, and she revealed that she may appear in an upcoming BBC series.

It’s awful to think that an actor wouldn’t be taken seriously because of the way they look, and it’s a telling sign of the stigma surrounding body types. Weight has no correlation to how serious or how funny someone is, and should not be a factor in forming opinion about them.

Though being taken seriously is in part a driving force for Wilson’s weight loss, hopefully most of the reason behind it is for her own wellbeing and happiness.

The actor has admitted there are ‘constant set backs’ in attempting to reach her goal, but she is striving on with the knowledge ‘it will be worth it’.