Rebel Wilson’s Fans Praise Her ‘Incredible’ Weight Loss

When I first moved to the States, I had to sell everything that I owned: my car, my computer, my apartment, everything.

And I came with one suitcase, a doona [duvet] and a pillow.

And I actually lived on… well I paid for a furnished apartment so I had somewhere to stay, but I lived on $60 a week, which is not much.

I’d go to this supermarket called Trader Joe’s and get corn chips and stuff and I was surviving on corn chips and guacamole.