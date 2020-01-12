Rebel Wilson’s Fans Praise Her ‘Incredible’ Weight Loss
The world’s favourite funny woman, Rebel Wilson, has unveiled her incredible body transformation after hailing 2020 ‘the year of health’.
Taking to Instagram, the actress wowed her followers with a post showing off her impressive weight loss, while explaining the ‘positive changes’ she’s making this year.
Rebel has gained a host of admirers with her IDGAF attitude, earning herself a place as one of the most loved actresses in the world right now.
The Isn’t It Romantic star told followers how she ‘put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food’ in the break of the new year, which she admitted ‘is going to be hard after the holidays’.
It goes without saying Rebel looked incredible both before and after her weight loss, and a woman is not defined by her weight, but if she’s happy and confident in how she looks then that’s what matters. And it seems she is ‘feeling herself’ as she poses in her gym gear on Instagram.
Rebel’s health kick started last year when she enlisted the help of celebrity personal trainer Gunnar Peterson.
The Cats star previously admitted when she first moved to the US in 2010 she was living off a diet consisting of tortilla chips and guacamole, as she only had $60 (£46) to spend each week.
As per Metro, she said on 2Day FM’s Grant, Ed and Ash:
When I first moved to the States, I had to sell everything that I owned: my car, my computer, my apartment, everything.
And I came with one suitcase, a doona [duvet] and a pillow.
And I actually lived on… well I paid for a furnished apartment so I had somewhere to stay, but I lived on $60 a week, which is not much.
I’d go to this supermarket called Trader Joe’s and get corn chips and stuff and I was surviving on corn chips and guacamole.
Tasty… but sadly, not a picture of health.
Now, Rebel has vowed avoid sugar and ditch junk food, which means tortilla chips are probably also out of the question.
Either way, she looks fabulous and I could definitely do with taking a leaf out of her book.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, body positivity, Fitness, Health, rebel wilson, Weight Loss