Rebel Wilson’s ‘Intensity Level 3000’ Workout Leaves Fans Baffled
Rebel Wilson is fast becoming one of Instagram’s very best gymspirations, with the 39-year-old actor putting her all into her ‘year of health’.
Working determinedly alongside top personal trainer Jono Castano, Wilson has fully embraced her newly active lifestyle, and her latest workout looks particularly punishing.
In a video posted to Castano’s Instagram page, Wilson can be seen thwacking a very heavy-looking medicine ball from side to side; bashing it against the wall from the end of a rope. Honestly, my arms ache just looking at her.
Showing impressive upper body strength, Wilson makes the intense workout routine look almost effortless.
The video has been received with great enthusiasm by Wilson’s fans, with many cheering on her remarkable progress.
Posting the video to Instagram, personal trainer Jono Castano said:
That ball didn’t stand a change. Rebel’s killing it!!
Another commented:
How heavy is the ball and how is it attached? She’s going too fast to see!!!
Austin Pohler, founding trainer at Dogpound Fitness, added:
‘INTENSITY LEVEL 3000 achieved.’
One follower incredulously asked: ‘When even is that’, with another saying, ‘Okay, this looks like something I would enjoy. Is that something you’ve put together or is a medicine ball with straps like that something I can buy? I can’t seem to find anything like it online’ – suggesting that Wilson is indeed inspiring others on social media.
On January 2, 2020, Wilson opened up about her plans to embrace a healthier lifestyle, making the following announcement to her 7.1 million Instagram followers:
Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’ – so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!
Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?
Just last year, Wilson revealed she had shed a staggering eight pounds in just four days while attending ‘Cat School’ for her role as Jennyanydots in Cats.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Wilson revealed just how physical her feline training had been:
I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, in four days. One, because there’s a lot of physicality… but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down.
These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can’t cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they’d be out of the film… So they’d heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable.
It’s incredible just how much difference a person can make to their health and well-being in just one year. No doubt Wilson has inspired many others to make positive changes within their own lives.
