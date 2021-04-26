Regina King Begins Oscars By Passionately Addressing Derek Chauvin Verdict

ABC/CBS News

Regina King addressed Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict during last night’s Oscars opening.

After a three-week long trial, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter on Tuesday, April 20, just days before the Oscars took place.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actor also discussed the ‘fear that so many live with’, especially as the mother of a Black son.

King told the celebrity-filled audience, ‘It has been quite a year and we’re still smack dab in the middle of it. We are mourning the loss of so many. And I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I may have traded in my heels for marching boots.’

She continued:

Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for the remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you. But as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with – and no amount of fame or fortune changes that.

King was greeted with a round of applause as she finished her moving speech, before going on to present the first two awards of the annual event.

Some people on social media have also applauded King’s speech, while others criticised her and said that they did in fact reach for the remote when she began discussing it.

One person said, ‘Gracious. Graceful. Beauty. She is the truth in all that matters; speak Ms. King’, as another person wrote, ‘I agree with that, Regina, thank you!’

Another King fan dubbed the actor as ‘awesome’, while someone else tweeted, ‘Thank you Regina for that sentiment.’

Meanwhile, one critic said, ‘I turned it off the minute she started that sentence. Nobody cares that yet another celebrity has an opinion.’

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘Yep-I reached [for the remote]. I want to be entertained not depressed. You can’t escape for even a minute before there is all this seriousness’.

A third person called out Hollywood for having ‘constant anti cop propaganda’, as another Oscars-watcher wrote, ‘I agree, but I hope to be entertained tonight, not lectured to.’

With the news of Chauvin’s conviction being as big as it was after George Floyd‘s death sparked worldwide outrage, it was highly likely that someone was going to address it at last night’s big event.

You can see what else happened at the Oscars here.